Saratoga Police defends use of force against counter-protesters

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Police Department on Tuesday defended its actions, including use of pepper projectiles, on a group of counter-demonstrators that they said were blocking traffic.

The incident stemmed from a “Back the Blue” rally in support of law enforcement, which started at 6 p.m., with marchers proceeding from High Rock Park to the intersection of Broadway and Lake Avenue.

Black Lives Matters and another group called All of Us had formed in the street in front of City Hall and followed the Back the Blue group.

The counter-protesters decided to sit down in the middle of Broadway at the intersection with Spring Street and block traffic in all directions for about 5 to 7 minutes, according to a news release from police.

Black Lives Matter and All of Us then headed down Spring Street to meet in Congress Park. The groups were kept separated from Back the Blue by a wall of police officers and two police horses.

After leaving Congress Park at about 7:45 p.m., Black Lives Matter and All of Us blocked traffic on Lake Avenue and the entrances to the Police Department, police said. They also surrounded an officer and a police car as more units were called in to assist.