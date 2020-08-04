Saratoga Police defends use of force against counter-protesters

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Police Department on Tuesday defended its actions, including use of pepper projectiles, on a group of counter-demonstrators that they said were blocking traffic.
The incident stemmed from a “Back the Blue” rally in support of law enforcement, which started at 6 p.m., with marchers proceeding from High Rock Park to the intersection of Broadway and Lake Avenue.
Black Lives Matters and another group called All of Us had formed in the street in front of City Hall and followed the Back the Blue group.
The counter-protesters decided to sit down in the middle of Broadway at the intersection with Spring Street and block traffic in all directions for about 5 to 7 minutes, according to a news release from police.
Black Lives Matter and All of Us then headed down Spring Street to meet in Congress Park. The groups were kept separated from Back the Blue by a wall of police officers and two police horses.
After leaving Congress Park at about 7:45 p.m., Black Lives Matter and All of Us blocked traffic on Lake Avenue and the entrances to the Police Department, police said. They also surrounded an officer and a police car as more units were called in to assist.
Police said intelligence collected by various outside agencies discovered the possibility that one of the counter-protesters was armed with a handgun, and agitators from outside the area were going to be involved in the demonstration.
Police officers also observed that some protesters were wearing bulletproof vests and belts containing pepper spray, police reported.
At that point, Police Chief Shane Crooks authorized the use of pepper projectiles. Police said pepper spray and pepper projectiles are on the lower end of the use of force continuum.
“The Saratoga Springs Police Department stands by its original press release associated with this event and respectfully disagrees with the narrative by the 'All of Us' leader/spokesperson in which he suggested that he and his group were targeted by the police and they were attempting peaceful protest,” the news release stated.
The department released seven videos of the protests.
No one was injured during the protests.
“The Saratoga Springs Police Department respects the rights of all individuals to peacefully protest and we remain committed to working with all community groups in an effort to ensure that all such protests are indeed peaceful,” the news release said.
Three people were arrested and charged with refusing commands to leave the roadway. A 16-year-old female from Saratoga Springs was charged with disorderly conduct and a 17-year-old man from Saratoga Springs was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Their names were not released.
Andre Simmons, 19, of Schenectady, was issued an appearance ticket on a charge of disorderly conduct.
