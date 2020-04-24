Saratoga PLAN receives $500,000 donation for trails in Palmertown Range

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The Sarah B. Foulke Charitable Fund recently donated $500,000 to Saratoga PLAN for the planning, design and overseeing of Friendship Trails, which will stretch more than 20 miles in the Southern Palmertown Range.

The 40,500-acre range goes from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs to the Hudson River, bordered on the east and west by Route 9 and Route 9N. The trails will be accessible to the public.

Saratoga PLAN envisions the trails to accommodate such activities as bird-watching, forest-bathing, walking, wheelchairing, horseback-riding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling.

It will announce new trail segments as they open to the public over the next several years. If current health restrictions are lifted, the first could be opened as soon as late this year.

Maria Trabka, executive director of Saratoga PLAN, said in a news release that one of the nice things about the gift is that local residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a “permanently conserved wilderness experience within easy access of their homes and lodgings.”