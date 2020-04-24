Saratoga PLAN receives $500,000 donation for trails in Palmertown Range

The Sarah B. Foulke Charitable Fund recently donated $500,000 to Saratoga PLAN for the planning, design and overseeing of Friendship Trails, which will stretch more than 20 miles in the Southern Palmertown Range.
The 40,500-acre range goes from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs to the Hudson River, bordered on the east and west by Route 9 and Route 9N. The trails will be accessible to the public.
Saratoga PLAN envisions the trails to accommodate such activities as bird-watching, forest-bathing, walking, wheelchairing, horseback-riding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling.
It will announce new trail segments as they open to the public over the next several years. If current health restrictions are lifted, the first could be opened as soon as late this year.
Maria Trabka, executive director of Saratoga PLAN, said in a news release that one of the nice things about the gift is that local residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a “permanently conserved wilderness experience within easy access of their homes and lodgings.”
Kim Elliman, president and CEO of Open Space Institute, which has collaborated with Saratoga PLAN on Palmertown Range projects for several years, said that the trail system has been deemed a top priority by business owners and outdoor recreation interest groups. She added that the trail system can provide people a place to enjoy nature while also serving as a vital, protected corridor for wildlife habitat and movement.
The Southern Palmertown Guidance Committee — composed of seven municipalities, two state agencies, two conservation organizations and one educational institution — will send out a request for proposals in order to select a trail planning firm to create a master plan and trail design standards.
Committee members include the city of Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County, village of Corinth, the towns of Corinth, Greenfield, Moreau and Wilton, state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, state Department of Environmental Conservation, Skidmore College, the Open Space Institute and Saratoga PLAN.
Saratoga PLAN will contact trail designers to make sure the trails fit in with the master plan and align with the vision of landowners who have agreed to share their land with the public.
The master plan will include public access points, orientation kiosks, designated parking areas, trail markers and trail surfacing materials for different terrain and uses. Volunteers will help designers by scouting and "ground-truthing" site features. Nearby amenities for trail users will be promoted.
Volunteers with knowledge of GPS, GIS, mountain biking, equestrian trail riding, hiking, trails for wheelchairs, strollers and walkers, birding, natural history, Native American history and forest management are asked to contact Tabka at 518-587-5554, ext. 104, or at maria@saratogaplan.org.
