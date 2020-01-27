Saratoga Olive Oil opens Route 9 warehouse in Moreau

MOREAU — Saratoga Olive Oil Co. has moved its storage and distribution operations into a new warehouse at 1341 Saratoga Road, along the Route 9 corridor that will be serviced by the town’s sewer project.

The company bought the former Aquawood Pools property in spring of last year for $480,000 and, since then, has done major renovation work there.

Since its founding in 2011 in Saratoga Springs, the company has also opened retail shops in Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Placid. The local warehouse will give the company easy access to the Northway — it sits a mile north of Exit 17 — to supply the retail outlets.

It will also serve as the distribution center for online sales, which have been growing fast, according to Clint Braidwood, who owns the business with his wife, Barbara, and his brother, Chad.

During the 2019 holiday season, the company shipped out more than 10,000 packages, and online sales grew 60 percent from 2018 to 2019, Braidwood said.

The new site will include offices and serve as the company’s headquarters and, eventually, will include a retail shop, he said.

The long-delayed sewer project is scheduled to start work this year, and property prices along the Route 9 corridor have risen in anticipation.