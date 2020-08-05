Saratoga National Historical Park to receive more than $19 million from Great American Outdoors Act

STILLWATER — The Saratoga National Historical Park will receive a little more than $19 million from the Great American Outdoors Act signed Tuesday into law by President Donald Trump.

Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $19,092,115 in funding for the national park by a joint news release.

The Great American Outdoors Act, totals more than $17 billion, offers nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.

“The Great American Outdoors Act will preserve and protect New York’s natural wonders and maintain its history,” Sen. Schumer said in a news release.

The Saratoga National Historical Park, along the Hudson River, highlights and preserves the Battles of Saratoga in 1777 during the American Revolutionary War. The battlefield was the site of the first significant American victory over the British. It has been a national historic park since 1938. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitors center is closed due to rehabilitation projects, which were interrupted. The tour road and hiking trails are open.