Saratoga National Historical Park to receive more than $19 million from Great American Outdoors Act

STILLWATER — The Saratoga National Historical Park will receive a little more than $19 million from the Great American Outdoors Act signed Tuesday into law by President Donald Trump.
Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $19,092,115 in funding for the national park by a joint news release.
The Great American Outdoors Act, totals more than $17 billion, offers nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.
“The Great American Outdoors Act will preserve and protect New York’s natural wonders and maintain its history,” Sen. Schumer said in a news release.
The Saratoga National Historical Park, along the Hudson River, highlights and preserves the Battles of Saratoga in 1777 during the American Revolutionary War. The battlefield was the site of the first significant American victory over the British. It has been a national historic park since 1938. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitors center is closed due to rehabilitation projects, which were interrupted. The tour road and hiking trails are open.
“New York is home to many of the nation’s breathtaking natural treasures and historical landmarks, which house hundreds of acres of parks, generate billions in economic activity, and create and support over 300,000 jobs. This monumental legislation will ensure that generations to come can continue to enjoy the natural beauty and history of New York," Schumer said
Sen. Gillibrand also praised the legislation and the assist from her colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
“The Great American Outdoors Act will establish a vital funding stream for our shared lands and waters,” said Sen. Gillibrand. “Funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund and programs to preserve our national parks have been critical to protecting New York’s natural treasures and landmarks, generating economic activity and creating thousands of jobs across the state. I’m proud to have been an original cosponsor of this legislation and to have continuously pushed to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, one of the most important programs we have to protect our nation’s natural and historic treasures."
The Land and Water Conservation Fund will receive $900 million a year and establish a National Park and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund to address the deferred maintenance backlog on our nation’s public lands and provide up to $1.9 billion annually or $9.5 billion in total, according to the news release.
New York is home to 35 national parks as well as 10 wildlife refuges managed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the Finger Lakes National Forest managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
