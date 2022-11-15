Saratoga National Cemetery seeks wreath sponsorships for annual event

SARATOGA — The Wreaths Across America program is in full swing throughout the country and at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

For the past six years, through individual and corporate sponsorships, every veteran interred at Saratoga National Cemetery has been honored.

Scott Lamp, the cemetery's director, said the cemetery's need this year is 15,000 wreaths. As of Nov. 14, the cemetery was at 8,341 wreaths. The wreath order deadline is Nov. 28.

Wreaths may be sponsored for $15 each.

To sponsor a wreath, log onto www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and scroll down to the specific location and type Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. From there, follow the screen to fundraising groups to sponsor a wreath.

Wreath placement will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, followed at noon with the National Wreath Day Ceremony.

The public, including families, are welcome to attend, Lamp stated.