Saratoga meet returns amid strange circumstances

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sometimes just making it to the starting gate is a victory.
The 152nd meet at Saratoga Race Course will begin Thursday under most unusual circumstances. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the thoroughbred meeting will take place, for the time being, with no fans allowed.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on large gatherings means that people won’t be allowed to watch the races in person. Only track personnel essential to the running of the races are allowed on the property.
But, as local trainer Richard “Kerry” Metivier said, “The most important thing is to keep racing.”
The New York Racing Association stopped racing due to the virus on March 15 at Aqueduct Racetrack. It began again on June 3 for an abbreviated Belmont Park spring/summer meet with strict protocols in place. They’ll be in place for Saratoga as well. Among other rules, there need to be negative COVID-19 tests, daily temperature checks and mandatory masks at all times.
“NYRA is very diligent about the protocols,” said Metivier, a Glens Falls native and Fort Edward resident. “They’re always taking your temperature. They’ll try to be good about not taking it again if you just had it taken, but sometimes you get your temperature taken five, six, seven times a day. And the safety stewards are, ‘Hey, you’ve got to wear your masks,’ all the time.”
The meet runs until Labor Day, Sept. 7, with racing conducted Wednesdays through Sundays.
The most recent step NYRA put in place to ensure that this meet got to the starting gate came Tuesday, when — due to six jockeys nationally recently testing positive for COVID-19, including two who had ridden at Belmont — it instituted a rule saying that only jockeys who are registered at Saratoga as of Thursday are considered to be in the colony, and that any jockey from out of town may not ride at Saratoga. Likewise, any jockey who leaves the Saratoga colony to ride at a different track may not return for this meet.
The current colony consists of 22 jockeys and three apprentices. The move has the blessing of the Jockeys’ Guild.
“Under these circumstances, this is a common-sense approach to add a layer of protection for jockeys and ensure a safe and successful meet here in Saratoga,” Jockeys’ Guild President and CEO Terry Meyocks said in a release.
The action, however, means that familiar jockeys who visit the Spa won’t be seen. Most notably, Hall of Famer Mike Smith won’t be on Midnight Bisou if she rides in the Personal Ensign on Aug. 1 as expected. Julien Leparoux, a longtime regular in the colony, previously announced he would be based at Ellis Park in Kentucky this summer.
Also, the jockeys’ quarters have been expanded to include space that was previously offices in order to increase social distancing. Jockeys may not work horses on the Oklahoma Training Track side, only on the main track side. There will be a few steeplechase races during the meet, and those jockeys will be kept separate from the rest of the jockey colony.
There has been a lot of social media talk of fans trying to set up along the fences on Union and Nelson avenues to try to watch the races, but on Tuesday, NYRA put up dark green protective screens on the fences to try to discourage that.
“We’re trying to discourage people from showing up with their lawn chairs and coolers, especially on the Nelson Avenue side,” Saratoga Springs Assistant Chief John Catone said. “That’s a narrow strip between the fence and the sidewalk, and we can’t have them blocking the sidewalk.”
Catone said that because of the lack of fans, the Saratoga Police Department will have only two officers at the track. In normal years, he said, it would also have three officers helping with traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and four to five officers on site after the races.
The lack of fans and new rules made for an odd scene at Belmont, said Metivier, who closed the Belmont meet Sunday with his only victory there, from 7-year-old mare Magical Romance.
“It was very strange,” Metivier said. “You could only go on the front side for your race, so you couldn’t hang out and watch the other races. It was like racing was going on at Belmont, but you didn’t know it.”
That also will be the case at Saratoga.
“It’s so surreal to be back here, and it’s filling up in the barns now and there are a lot of horses and a lot of buzz, and you look across (at the grandstand) and it’s empty, and it’s so weird,” Metivier said.
No fans obviously means no tellers at the windows, and Saratoga is one of the few tracks in the country where people enjoy placing bets with them — some have favorites they’ve been interacting with for decades. So how the handle will do this meet when all wagering must be done on phones or computers remains to be seen, but it didn’t suffer at the Belmont meet. Its daily handle was $15,466,198, a 42 percent increase over last year.
On the track, the racing should be Saratoga’s usual high quality, even if its marquee race moved its date. This year the Grade I Travers Stakes has been moved to Aug. 8, to serve as a logical prep to the Kentucky Derby, which Churchill Downs moved to Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus. In all, there are 71 stakes worth $14.45 million this year, down slightly from last year but still impressive considering that almost 40 percent of NYRA’s purses are derived from the casino at Aqueduct, which has been shut down since late March.
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the headliner for the Travers. The 3-year-old is owned by Sackatoga Stable and trained by Barclay Tagg — the same connections as 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide.
Other prominent races at Saratoga include the Whitney on Aug. 1 and the Alabama on Aug. 15.
