Saratoga meet returns amid strange circumstances

There has been a lot of social media talk of fans trying to set up along the fences on Union and Nelson avenues to try to watch the races, but on Tuesday, NYRA put up dark green protective screens on the fences to try to discourage that.

“We’re trying to discourage people from showing up with their lawn chairs and coolers, especially on the Nelson Avenue side,” Saratoga Springs Assistant Chief John Catone said. “That’s a narrow strip between the fence and the sidewalk, and we can’t have them blocking the sidewalk.”

Catone said that because of the lack of fans, the Saratoga Police Department will have only two officers at the track. In normal years, he said, it would also have three officers helping with traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and four to five officers on site after the races.

The lack of fans and new rules made for an odd scene at Belmont, said Metivier, who closed the Belmont meet Sunday with his only victory there, from 7-year-old mare Magical Romance.

“It was very strange,” Metivier said. “You could only go on the front side for your race, so you couldn’t hang out and watch the other races. It was like racing was going on at Belmont, but you didn’t know it.”

That also will be the case at Saratoga.