Saratoga Race Course has third-largest profitable summer with 1.1 million in paid attendance and nearly $800 million in all-sources handle despite one of the rainiest summers in recent memory, the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced at the close of the meet.

Due to inclement weather, which forced an unprecedented 65 races off the turf, the total all-sources handle was down 9% compared to last year’s record-setting wagering; from $878,211,963 in 2022 to $799,229,288 in 2023. Only 16 races were taken off the turf last year, according to NYRA.

An independent study found that the 40-day summer meet generates $371 million in economic activity and more than 2,900 jobs for the Saratoga Region. The study was commissioned by The Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency. There has been a 57% increase in overall economic impact since this study was last conducted in 2014, according to the report.

“Thanks to the fans who visited Saratoga Race Course over these 40 days, and all those who watched and wagered from home, the popularity of the summer meet continues to exceed all expectations,” NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a press release.

The Saratoga Race Course had 14 horse deaths from racing and training during the 2023 summer meet, according to an incident report from the New York State Gaming Commission. Horse deaths have led the sport to be scrutinized over the safety of the racing conditions.

“The continued success of Saratoga depends upon our ability to continuously enhance equine safety through science and technology,” O’Rourke said. “In the coming months, NYRA will make significant investments in PET scan imaging to identify pre-existing injuries; finalize the path forward regarding the adoption of synthetic surfaces at each venue; and expand the use of biometric wearable devices.”