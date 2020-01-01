Saratoga man pleads guilty to burglary

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga man has pleaded guilty to a felony for going to a home and attacking three people one day last fall.
Dylan M. Capone, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for a Sept. 16 incident in the town of Greenfield.
Police said Capone went to the home of an acquaintance, found a 17-year-old who was talking on the phone outside the home and punched him in the head, causing an undisclosed injury.
Capone then went into the home and punched two other juveniles who had been inside visiting the victim.
The incident was reported to police a few days after it occurred, when the homeowner observed it on a security camera.
Capone left the area, but was ultimately taken into custody in the town of Colonie a week later.
Capone faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy on Feb. 18.