ALBANY — A Saratoga Springs man faces a minimum of 5 years in federal prison for his guilty plea Tuesday to possessing child pornography.

Kyle Caton, 31, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography, a felony, in U.S. District Court in Albany after he was swept up in an international child pornography distribution investigation, court records show.

Caton admitted downloading child pornography at his home between 2018 and February 2019, federal investigators finding 454 pictures and 50 child porn videos on his computer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Court records show that he was one of 2,700 or so people found to have downloaded child pornography from a website based in South Korea during an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was found to have pornographic material that involved children as young as 3 or 4.

Caton is to be sentenced Nov. 3 by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy.

