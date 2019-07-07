SARATOGA -- A 39-year-old Saratoga Springs man faces felony charges for allegedly raping a girl who was younger than 15, police records show.
Edward J. Jones was arrested Friday after an investigation by State Police, the agency's public information website showed.
He faces felony counts of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act as well as misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, according to State Police.
The charges allege he had sex with a teen who was too young to legally consent.
Jones was released on cash bail pending prosecution in Saratoga Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.