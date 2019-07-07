{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA -- A 39-year-old Saratoga Springs man faces felony charges for allegedly raping a girl who was younger than 15, police records show.

Edward J. Jones was arrested Friday after an investigation by State Police, the agency's public information website showed.

He faces felony counts of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act as well as misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, according to State Police.

The charges allege he had sex with a teen who was too young to legally consent.

Jones was released on cash bail pending prosecution in Saratoga Town Court.

