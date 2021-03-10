Saratoga Lake mobile home owners say they're being forced out

Currently, she said, renters pay $500 a month for the lot rental at the 3.2-acre park on Route 9P. Among those who live there, she said, is a family whose children attend Caroline Street Elementary School in Saratoga Springs. She said they don’t want to pull their children from the city school district.

“It’s a difficult situation,” she said. “Where are 20 families going to go? The mothers I spoke with are heart-broken.”

Cheryl Hage-Perez, executive director of The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition, said it will be hard for the displaced to find affordable homes.

“They have no recourse,” Hage-Perez said. “This remains a serious affordable housing shortage in Saratoga. ... They probably don’t have the funds to purchase land. Even to relocate is very expensive. Sadly, they have no options. They are going to have to move.”

However, not as quickly as Van Zandt wants them to. The letter indicated if Giovanone, who did not respond to a Times Union request for comment, buys the park, the new owner is “obligated to give you at least 6 months notice of its intentions to change the use of the park to give you time to vacate the park.”