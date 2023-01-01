Saratoga Hospital welcomes the Capital Region's first baby of 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — At 12:19 a.m. on New Year's Day, town of Corinth residents Sarah and Jesse Barnes welcomed their baby boy Timothy, the first Capital Region baby born in 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.
Timothy weighs 7 lbs and is 21.5 inches long. The hospital congratulated the family in a news release, on Sunday.
Glens Falls Hospital also saw an overnight birth into the new year. According to the hospital, a baby named Dawson was born at 4:21 a.m., weighing 8 lbs 6.4oz.
