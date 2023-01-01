 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Hospital welcomes Capital Region's first baby of 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — At 12:19 a.m. on New Year's Day, town of Corinth residents Sarah and Jesse Barnes welcomed their baby boy Timothy, the first Capital Region baby born in 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Barnes family

Jesse and Sarah Barnes with their new son Timothy. Born after midnight on New Year's Day at Saratoga Hospital, Timothy is the first baby born in the Capital Region in 2023.

Timothy weighs 7 pounds and is 21.5 inches long. The hospital congratulated the family in a news release on Sunday.

Glens Falls Hospital also saw an overnight birth into the new year.

According to the hospital, a baby named Dawson was born at 4:21 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

