Saratoga Hospital seeks extension of approval for Exit 18 project

QUEENSBURY — Saratoga Hospital is keeping its options open about whether to proceed with building a medical center at the site of the old Carl R’s restaurant.

Columbia Development, the developer behind the project, has requested a one-year extension of the Queensbury Planning Board’s approval.

The board on April 30, 2019, approved plans for a nearly 18,000-square-foot medical care center, which would be leased to the hospital. The plan as outlined at that time included an urgent care center on the first floor.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network was going to partner with the hospital on the urgent care center, since it has outgrown its current center on Broad Street. The second floor would contain offices for specialty physicians.

Saratoga Hospital spokesman Peter Hopper confirmed the extension request.

“We are requesting an extension with the Planning Board as we reassess the best use of the property. That process is ongoing. There is nothing specific that we can add. At this time, our focus is on managing COVID-19 priorities,” he said in an email.

These extensions are typically granted by the board.