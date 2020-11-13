 Skip to main content
Saratoga Hospital seeks extension of approval for Exit 18 project
0 comments

Medical Center at Queensbury

Seen here is a rendering of the Medical Center at Queensbury, which was approved for the former Carl R's restaurant property near Northway Exit 18. The building will be home to an urgent care center that will be run by Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Saratoga Hospital. The hospital has requested a one-year extension of approval for the project as it weighs whether to proceed now that Glens Falls Hospital is affiliated with Albany Medical Center.

 Provided image

QUEENSBURY — Saratoga Hospital is keeping its options open about whether to proceed with building a medical center at the site of the old Carl R’s restaurant.

Columbia Development, the developer behind the project, has requested a one-year extension of the Queensbury Planning Board’s approval.

The board on April 30, 2019, approved plans for a nearly 18,000-square-foot medical care center, which would be leased to the hospital. The plan as outlined at that time included an urgent care center on the first floor.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network was going to partner with the hospital on the urgent care center, since it has outgrown its current center on Broad Street. The second floor would contain offices for specialty physicians.

Saratoga Hospital spokesman Peter Hopper confirmed the extension request.

“We are requesting an extension with the Planning Board as we reassess the best use of the property. That process is ongoing. There is nothing specific that we can add. At this time, our focus is on managing COVID-19 priorities,” he said in an email.

These extensions are typically granted by the board.

The old restaurant was razed and the site has been cleared. Work was shut down in April because of the pandemic, but Saratoga Hospital officials announced in September the project was indefinitely postponed and being re-evaluated in light of Glens Falls Hospital’s affiliation with Albany Medical Center.

The affiliation agreement, which took effect on July 1, was in the works as the project was being approved.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

