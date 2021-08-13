Saratoga Hospital restricts visitation amid COVID surge

Nine people remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition. Seven others are considered mildly ill, including a child not eligible to receive a vaccine who was in critical condition earlier this week.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 150.13 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Health Services will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics in the coming days. They include:

* Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center from 5–7 p.m. The two-dose Moderna vaccine will be available at this clinic.

* Wednesday at Glens Falls City Park from 5–7 p.m. during Take a Bite.

Washington County

In Washington County, eight new cases and seven additional recoveries were reported Friday. There are now 62 active cases in the county.

All eight cases involved individuals who had not been vaccinated. Three of the cases were the result of community and household exposures. The rest are still under investigation.

The county continues to see substantial transmission of the virus, averaging 86.6 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.