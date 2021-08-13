Saratoga Hospital restricts visitation amid COVID surge

Saratoga Hospital will no longer allow visitation, effective immediately, in light of the surge of COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant.
The policy extends to the Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center as well as the Malta Med Emergent Care, Wilton and Adirondack urgent cares, Saratoga Surgery Center and primary and specialty practices belonging to the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group.
“The delta variant is here, and we’re seeing the impact on our community, especially those who are not vaccinated,” Richard Falivena, vice president of Saratoga Hospital, said in a statement. “As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we must continue to track the spread of COVID-19 and make the necessary adjustments to protect our patients, staff and the community as a whole.”
Patients in the Mother-Baby Unit, Mental Health Unit and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center will still be allowed visitors with certain restrictions. “Compassionate exceptions” will be made on a case-by-case basis, according to a news release.
The announcement comes just days after the hospital announced a vaccine requirement for all employees. Under the policy, employees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID testing.
The hospital reported 18 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Friday.
Saratoga County, meanwhile, continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 130.08 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor spaces in areas seeing “substantial” and high transmission rates.
The county reported 92 new cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 303.
There were 15 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the county.
A number of vaccination clinics have been planned in the coming days. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3iJSpFx.
Warren County
Warren County Health Services reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional recoveries on Friday, bringing then number of active cases in the county to 140.
The new cases all involve community spread, including two cases where individuals were under quarantine for a prior exposure.
Health Services continues to see an increase in cases relating to workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and in children too young to be vaccinated.
Nine people remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition. Seven others are considered mildly ill, including a child not eligible to receive a vaccine who was in critical condition earlier this week.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 150.13 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Health Services will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics in the coming days. They include:
* Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center from 5–7 p.m. The two-dose Moderna vaccine will be available at this clinic.
* Wednesday at Glens Falls City Park from 5–7 p.m. during Take a Bite.
Washington County
In Washington County, eight new cases and seven additional recoveries were reported Friday. There are now 62 active cases in the county.
All eight cases involved individuals who had not been vaccinated. Three of the cases were the result of community and household exposures. The rest are still under investigation.
The county continues to see substantial transmission of the virus, averaging 86.6 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled. They include:
* Cambridge Central School on Aug. 19 from 3–6 p.m. Both the Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson will be available. Registration is required.
Those interested in the Pfizer shot should visit: bit.ly/CCSPfizer
- Those seeking the Johnson & Johnson shot should visit:
* The county will be hosting two walk-in clinics during the Washington County Fair on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Statewide, 4,591 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
A total of 1,561 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 298 who were in the intensive care unit.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.