Saratoga Hospital opens occupational medicine office in Queensbury

Saratoga Hospital has added an occupational medicine office in Queensbury for its many clients up north.
Businesses need occupational medicine for random drug tests and other health exams required by law. When Glens Falls Hospital closed its occupational medicine office in January 2019, many switched to Saratoga Hospital. But that meant tying up drivers for a couple of hours just to get a random drug test.
Now, they can pop over to Queensbury. The office is at 959 Route 9, the site of the hospital's urgent care center.
“We realize that distance to our Malta location is definitely a factor,” said Taryn Woodard, associate director of occupational medicine at Saratoga Hospital. “We understood it. We know it is not feasible for someone to take time out of their work day to drive 40 minutes just to have a drug screening.”
She knows of at least 100 businesses in the region that need occupational medicine services. Almost 50 have already signed up with the new location, which opened Sept. 15.
“It’s our goal to on-board the remaining companies. We want to help these companies that kind of got lost in the shuffle,” she said, adding that companies have been much happier with the Queensbury location.
“Makes it much more convenient for them,” she said.
Occupational medicine isn’t just drug tests.
“We do pre-placement physicals, annual physicals, DOT exams, bus driver exams, firefighter exams, OSHA-mandated surveillance exams,” she said.
The most commonly used services, other than random drug testing, are the Department of Transportation driver exam and the pre-placement exam, which is needed for nursing work and many other careers.
The office also handles workers compensation claims for the businesses that contract with Saratoga Hospital for occupational medicine.
“If someone gets hurt on the job, they’re going to come see us and we want to get them healthy and back to work,” she said.
Currently, the office is open by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“As the business grows, we’ll grow out hours as well,” she said.
Glens Falls Hospital closed its occupational medicine office during a round of cost-cutting closures, saying the closure was a business decision.
