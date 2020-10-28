Saratoga Hospital opens occupational medicine office in Queensbury

Saratoga Hospital has added an occupational medicine office in Queensbury for its many clients up north.

Businesses need occupational medicine for random drug tests and other health exams required by law. When Glens Falls Hospital closed its occupational medicine office in January 2019, many switched to Saratoga Hospital. But that meant tying up drivers for a couple of hours just to get a random drug test.

Now, they can pop over to Queensbury. The office is at 959 Route 9, the site of the hospital's urgent care center.

“We realize that distance to our Malta location is definitely a factor,” said Taryn Woodard, associate director of occupational medicine at Saratoga Hospital. “We understood it. We know it is not feasible for someone to take time out of their work day to drive 40 minutes just to have a drug screening.”

She knows of at least 100 businesses in the region that need occupational medicine services. Almost 50 have already signed up with the new location, which opened Sept. 15.

“It’s our goal to on-board the remaining companies. We want to help these companies that kind of got lost in the shuffle,” she said, adding that companies have been much happier with the Queensbury location.