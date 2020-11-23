Saratoga Hospital opens first offices at Wilton Mall

WILTON — Saratoga Hospital recently opened its first offices in Wilton Mall, relocating over 100 support staff from the hospital’s main campus on Church Street to free up space for inpatient and other acute care services.

Two clinical programs — surgical podiatry and the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine — also are now open in mall space previously occupied by Sears, according to a news release.

The moves come a year after Wilton Mall owner and operator Macerich and Saratoga Hospital announced an arrangement to adapt 56,000 square feet of unoccupied mall space for hospital support and clinical use.

“We have more than 20 locations throughout the Saratoga region, but only one place — our hospital campus — is equipped with the technology and expertise to meet the needs of our most critically ill patients,” said Angelo Calbone, Saratoga Hospital president and CEO. “We owe it to our growing community to make the best use of every square foot of that campus by dedicating it to services that can’t be provided anywhere else.”

Saratoga Hospital provides outpatient services at two other campuses: Saratoga Medical Park at Malta and the hospital’s Wilton campus, across the street from the Wilton Mall.