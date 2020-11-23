 Skip to main content
Saratoga Hospital opens first offices at Wilton Mall
Saratoga Hospital opens first offices at Wilton Mall

Former Sears space now home to 100 support staff plus two clinical services

Former Sears space

Saratoga Hospital has converted the former Sears retail space at Wilton Mall into hospital workspace.

 Provided photo

WILTON — Saratoga Hospital recently opened its first offices in Wilton Mall, relocating over 100 support staff from the hospital’s main campus on Church Street to free up space for inpatient and other acute care services.

Two clinical programs — surgical podiatry and the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine — also are now open in mall space previously occupied by Sears, according to a news release.

The moves come a year after Wilton Mall owner and operator Macerich and Saratoga Hospital announced an arrangement to adapt 56,000 square feet of unoccupied mall space for hospital support and clinical use.

“We have more than 20 locations throughout the Saratoga region, but only one place — our hospital campus — is equipped with the technology and expertise to meet the needs of our most critically ill patients,” said Angelo Calbone, Saratoga Hospital president and CEO. “We owe it to our growing community to make the best use of every square foot of that campus by dedicating it to services that can’t be provided anywhere else.”

Saratoga Hospital provides outpatient services at two other campuses: Saratoga Medical Park at Malta and the hospital’s Wilton campus, across the street from the Wilton Mall.

The proximity of the Wilton campus adds to the appeal of the mall location. Providers with Saratoga Hospital Medical Group's Surgical Podiatry can perform outpatient surgery at Saratoga Surgery Center at Wilton and see patients for follow-up care across the street at Saratoga Hospital's medical offices in Wilton Mall.

Already, the hospital is using more than 75% of its Wilton Mall space. Most is occupied by information technology and health information services staff previously located at the hospital campus.

Nearly 5,000 square feet is home to the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, which includes the hospital’s first hyperbaric oxygen chambers used in treating nonhealing wounds.

