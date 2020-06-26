Saratoga Hospital not lifting visitors ban

Confidence in the hospital could save lives. During the shutdown, some emergency patients died at the hospital of preventable illness, simply because they had put off going to the hospital out of fear that they would catch coronavirus there. Hospital surgeons dealt with an unprecedented number of ruptured appendixes, a potentially fatal event, because people ignored the pain for fear of coronavirus. Heart attack and stroke victims also postponed going to the hospital.

Hospital officials repeatedly asked the public not to “tough it out,” asking them to trust that the hospital would keep them safe.

At Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital, patient volume is still down. Gaining that confidence in the safety of the hospital could be key to getting patients to come back.

Falivena said the hospital will continue to offer iPad visits, and the Inpatient Transition Team calls families to answer questions as well as offer “extra comfort.”

If a patient is dying, or needs a family member for unusual reasons, the hospital will make “compassionate exceptions,” he said. One support person is allowed for cancer patients, mental health patients and in the labor and delivery unit.

But no other patients can have in-person visitors.