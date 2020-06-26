Saratoga Hospital not lifting visitors ban

Both Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital have no coronavirus patients. But in Glens Falls, visitors are now allowed. At Saratoga Hospital, all visitors are still banned.
On Friday, Saratoga Hospital put out a news release reaffirming the visitors ban, which went into effect during the coronavirus shutdown to reduce the spread of the virus.
In the news release, Chief Medical Officer Richard Falivena said the ban was in the “best interests” of patients and staff.
“This is particularly important as we witness the volatility of the spread of the virus in other regions across the country and new travel quarantines being implemented,” he wrote.
He noted that Saratoga Hospital hasn’t had a coronavirus patient since June 12, and never had a case that was acquired at the hospital.
“With that level of success in our safety plan implementation, we feel it is best to continue to enforce a ‘No Visitor’ policy and continue to reduce risk,” he wrote.
Saratoga Hospital was the first in the region to rapid-test every patient before admission, he said.
“Knowing every patient’s status allowed the hospital staff to manage a patient’s stay much more efficiently and effectively, increasing patient and staff safety and increasing confidence in our hospital,” he wrote.
Confidence in the hospital could save lives. During the shutdown, some emergency patients died at the hospital of preventable illness, simply because they had put off going to the hospital out of fear that they would catch coronavirus there. Hospital surgeons dealt with an unprecedented number of ruptured appendixes, a potentially fatal event, because people ignored the pain for fear of coronavirus. Heart attack and stroke victims also postponed going to the hospital.
Hospital officials repeatedly asked the public not to “tough it out,” asking them to trust that the hospital would keep them safe.
At Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital, patient volume is still down. Gaining that confidence in the safety of the hospital could be key to getting patients to come back.
Falivena said the hospital will continue to offer iPad visits, and the Inpatient Transition Team calls families to answer questions as well as offer “extra comfort.”
If a patient is dying, or needs a family member for unusual reasons, the hospital will make “compassionate exceptions,” he said. One support person is allowed for cancer patients, mental health patients and in the labor and delivery unit.
But no other patients can have in-person visitors.
“We understand and respect the frustration this may place on our patients, their families and friends,” Falivena wrote. “We have always made compassionate exceptions, made on a case-by-case basis as directed by our patient care team.”
At Glens Falls Hospital, visitors are allowed between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, but only one person can visit each day. In the Emergency Department, patients can have one visitor with them the entire time.
The hospital will offer exceptions for pediatric patients, maternity patients, patients for whom a support person is essential and patients who are dying. In labor and delivery, one visitor is allowed.
In response to the state’s required quarantine for everyone who travels from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, or Utah, Glens Falls Hospital will not allow those visitors to enter within 14 days of their return from those states.
