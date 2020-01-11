Saratoga Hospital expands Urgent Care in Queensbury

Saratoga Hospital is continuing to expand into Queensbury, this time with renovations at the former Adirondack Urgent Care center.
It has also now been renamed to emphasize the Saratoga Hospital connection. The new name is Saratoga Hospital Urgent Care – Adirondack.
The hospital spent $750,000 to add three more exam rooms and space for lab drawing and other services.
The urgent care is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, with no appointments needed. Walk-in X-ray and lab services are also available daily, although lab draws end at 5 p.m. each day. Patients need a prescription for an X-ray or lab services.
“This expansion makes it easier for patients to access important health-care services, and that has a positive impact on community health,” said Nicole Salone, site and medical imaging manager.
Saratoga Hospital operates urgent care centers in Queensbury and Wilton. The Queensbury center is located on Route 9, just north of Walmart, in the Mount Royal Plaza. For more information, go to UrgentCareAdirondack.org.
Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation looking 'upstream'
The Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation is looking for projects to fund that help patients outside of a medical context.
“The idea behind this partnership is to go ‘upstream’ and fund projects that address issues like food and housing insecurity before they lead to negative health consequences,” said Jessica Rubin, associate vice president of Philanthropy at Hudson Headwaters.
Donations will go to the Upstream Fund.
The foundation has partnered with Adirondack Foundation on the effort. They will identify and fund community-based projects that address food, housing and transportation and other socio-economic issues that affect health. Projects with measurable results on patient health will be given funding priority.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation’s primary purpose has been, and will continue to be, raising money for needs within the Hudson Headwaters Health Network, of which there are many. With that being said, the health of our communities is about much more than what happens within the walls of our health centers,” Rubin said.
The Upstream Fund was created with a $25,000 contribution by the Himoff Family.
Jim Himoff is the president of the Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation.
“By partnering with Adirondack Foundation we are coordinating philanthropic efforts for maximum impact,” he said. “We hope other donors will join us and empower the Upstream Fund to make a difference.”
To apply for funding, go to adirondackfoundation.org. The application deadline is Feb. 3.
New Wilton surgeon
Local man Dr. Sean Boyle, a general surgeon, has joined Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – General Surgery.
Boyle grew up in Slingerlands and his late father, ophthalmologist Dr. Ted Boyle, grew up in Saratoga Springs. His late grandfather, optometrist Leo Boyle, practiced in the city.
Boyle was raised in the Capital Region and earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College. In 2017, with the affiliation of Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital, he became the first chief resident from the college to complete a surgical rotation at Saratoga Hospital.
“This arrangement is an excellent example of how the affiliation of Albany Med and Saratoga Hospital benefits everyone involved, including the larger community,” said Dr. Anthony Cutry, who chairs the Department of Surgery at Saratoga Hospital. “The residents have a great experience up here, and we play an important role in developing some of the surgeons who will come back to Saratoga to practice. They are the doctors who will be operating on our families 10, 20 years from now.”
Surgical residency begins after a student completes four years of medical school, and lasts a minimum of five years.
Boyle was in his fifth year during his training at Saratoga Hospital. He followed that with a yearlong fellowship at Albany Med.
He now performs procedures at Saratoga Hospital and at Saratoga Surgery Center on the hospital’s Wilton campus. He sees patients at 1 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. To make an appointment, call 518-693-4418.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.