Saratoga Hospital expands Urgent Care in Queensbury

“The idea behind this partnership is to go ‘upstream’ and fund projects that address issues like food and housing insecurity before they lead to negative health consequences,” said Jessica Rubin, associate vice president of Philanthropy at Hudson Headwaters.

Donations will go to the Upstream Fund.

The foundation has partnered with Adirondack Foundation on the effort. They will identify and fund community-based projects that address food, housing and transportation and other socio-economic issues that affect health. Projects with measurable results on patient health will be given funding priority.

“The Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation’s primary purpose has been, and will continue to be, raising money for needs within the Hudson Headwaters Health Network, of which there are many. With that being said, the health of our communities is about much more than what happens within the walls of our health centers,” Rubin said.

The Upstream Fund was created with a $25,000 contribution by the Himoff Family.

Jim Himoff is the president of the Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation.