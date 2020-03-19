Saratoga Hospital banning most visitors to stop coronavirus spread

Saratoga Hospital is banning nearly all visitors in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Officials said the ban would help protect staff and patients from getting the virus, which can be spread unknowingly. It is spreading quickly through the community in Saratoga County.

There are some exceptions to the ban. Patients in labor and deliver, patients who are dying and patients receiving cancer treatment will be allowed a visitor, if the visitor passes screening that includes a check for fever and cough.

People who drive patients to Saratoga Hospital for a diagnostic test or any other procedure will be asked to stay in their cars. If patients need help entering the building, hospital staff will provide assistance.

