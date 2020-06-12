Saratoga harness track to reopen for races June 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Saratoga Casino Hotel announced that harness racing will resume on Thursday, but no spectators are allowed at the track due to state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can wager remotely on the races through the hotel's online wagering platform, SaratogaBets.com, or any other state-approved online wagering platform.

The harness track began its 2020 season, but has been closed since the completion of its March 22 card. There are new policies and procedures in place to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak and ensure human and equine health.

Races will run two days a week, every Thursday and Sunday with a noon post time.

The casino remains closed and is awaiting further guidance from the state regarding a reopen date for the entire property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 8