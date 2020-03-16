Saratoga harness track, Aqueduct to keep running

For now, the horses will keep running.

Both Saratoga Casino Hotel's harness track and Aqueduct Racetrack said on Monday that they will continue to run live racing, but with no fans in attendance.

The casino and simulcast wagering areas of the Saratoga property will close, but the hotel will remain open and harness racing will resume as scheduled on Wednesday (first post noon) with no fans in the stands.

Fans can wager remotely on SaratogaBets.com or on any other New York State-approved online wagering platform.

Aqueduct's thoroughbred track has conducted live racing without fan attendance since Friday. The practice will remain in place when racing returns Friday (first post 1:30 p.m.)

"The health and safety of employees, fans, horsemen and the backstretch community is paramount," said NYRA CEO & President Dave O'Rourke in a release. "Now that we have experienced racing under these conditions for three days, we remain confident in our ability to safely conduct racing operations behind closed doors and with only the staff that are required under the rules of racing in New York. Of course, we will constantly evaluate this situation over the coming days in advance of Friday and make further adjustments as necessary."