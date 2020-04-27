Saratoga Farmers’ Market to open Saturday at Wilton Mall
The Saratoga Farmers’ Market will open its outdoor market season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its current location at the Wilton Mall.

 Courtesy photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Farmers’ Market will open its outdoor market season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its current location at the Wilton Mall, outdoors in the former Bon-Ton and Bow Tie Cinemas parking lots.

Ongoing construction projects at the City Center prevented the market from returning to High Rock Avenue this summer.

This year’s weekly Saturday market will feature more than 65 vendors selling fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, meats, flowers, prepared foods and more. At Wednesday’s market, weekly from 3 to 6 p.m., 20 vendors will be providing the same range of items.

