Saratoga County women face multiple drug charges

CLIFTON PARK — Two Saratoga County women are facing multiple drug charges after State Police searched their vehicle following a traffic stop in Clifton Park.

Leslie F. Allen Jr., 38, of Corinth, is facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges and is accused of providing police with a fake name after police said they found her to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin Tuesday night.

She was arrested alongside 25-year-old Krista S. Jenkins, of Day, who faces two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, after police said they found her in possession of a quantity of heroin and paraphernalia containing crack cocaine residue.

Jenkins, who was driving, was pulled over by police at 10:17 p.m. near the intersection of Blue Barns and Ashdown roads in Clifton Park for a traffic violation.

Troopers said they searched the vehicle after noticing signs indicating drug use.

Allen and Jenkins were both issued appearance tickets and are due back in Clifton Park Town Court on Aug. 12.

