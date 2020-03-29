Saratoga County woman, 95, dies of coronavirus at Glens Falls Hospital

A local woman has died of coronavirus.
The woman was a Saratoga County resident and was 95 years old. Saratoga County Public Health announced her death, but had no other details.
She died on Friday at Glens Falls Hospital.
There were 14 other Saratoga County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday afternoon. They are at five different hospitals.
“They’re spread out between Glens Falls, Saratoga, Ellis, St. Peters and Albany Med,” county spokesman Ridge Harris said.
He did not have the number of people in intensive care. However, he said many people were staying only briefly in a hospital.
“Some people are going in for two days and it’s just rehydration and they’re right back out,” he said.
There were 108 confirmed cases in Saratoga County as of Sunday, including one new case. On Saturday, the county reported 110 cases, but upon investigation Public Health learned that three of those individuals did not live in the county.
Public Health also asked all people to comply with social distancing.
“There are reports that people are still congregating outdoors, at parks and golf courses in groups,” Harris said in a press release. “Social distancing cannot be practiced while riding in a golf cart or gathering in groups. The Saratoga County Department of Public Health advises that individuals maintain a physical distance of greater than 6 feet, and refrain from sharing things like drinks or towels.”
The death is the fourth person to die from coronavirus-related symptoms in the Capital Region.
On March 23, Walter Robb, 92, of Schenectady was the first person to die. Robb worked as an executive for General Electric, was a philanthropist for Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne and also served on the Double H Ranch board of directors.
On Saturday it was reported an elderly Albany County man, who had underlying health conditions, died at St. Peter's Hospital and a Columbia County resident died, but no details were provided.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.