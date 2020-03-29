Saratoga County woman, 95, dies of coronavirus at Glens Falls Hospital

A local woman has died of coronavirus.

The woman was a Saratoga County resident and was 95 years old. Saratoga County Public Health announced her death, but had no other details.

She died on Friday at Glens Falls Hospital.

There were 14 other Saratoga County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday afternoon. They are at five different hospitals.

“They’re spread out between Glens Falls, Saratoga, Ellis, St. Peters and Albany Med,” county spokesman Ridge Harris said.

He did not have the number of people in intensive care. However, he said many people were staying only briefly in a hospital.

“Some people are going in for two days and it’s just rehydration and they’re right back out,” he said.

There were 108 confirmed cases in Saratoga County as of Sunday, including one new case. On Saturday, the county reported 110 cases, but upon investigation Public Health learned that three of those individuals did not live in the county.

Public Health also asked all people to comply with social distancing.