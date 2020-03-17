Saratoga County: "We have community spread" of coronavirus

The new coronavirus is spreading through the community in Saratoga County, primarily in Clifton Park, the county Public Health Director said Tuesday.
The county has 10 cases, and two more may be confirmed soon, Director Kathi Duncan said.
“We have community spread,” she said in a conference call. “Do not gather in groups any longer.”
Community spread makes it much harder to contain a contagious illness. It means multiple people who do not yet know they are ill are spreading the virus.
One resident, a woman in her 50s, has been hospitalized with the virus. Duncan did not have her condition.
The others are at home, in quarantine. Two are teenagers. The others range in age from 40s to 50s.
A large group are in Clifton Park, but Duncan warned to be careful everywhere.
“It is throughout the community,” she said. “It really would be advisable that everybody keep that social distance.”
Social distance means staying at least six feet from others, especially indoors, where the virus can linger on surfaces.
Any large gatherings planned by the county are being cancelled.
The sheriff’s deputies have been issued N95 masks, which they will wear in every interaction with people, the sheriff said. They also have gowns and gloves to use when necessary.
If they get a non-emergency call that can be handled by phone, they will do so.
“It’s very imperative for me that I keep all my people healthy,” Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.
Patrols are checking on the 86 elderly shut-ins in the county every other day, and will help them with grocery deliveries and other needs, he said.
Duncan asked people to stay home – especially children.
“Don’t be near people who are ill. It could look like the flu or even the common cold,” she said. “People who present with the symptoms are supposed to isolate themselves.”
She added that children would “feel horrible” if they unknowingly spread the virus to vulnerable grandparents.
“Their symptoms are milder but they still can spread the disease,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.