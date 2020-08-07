Saratoga County warns of COVID exposure at 5 Points Market & Deli

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS – An employee at the Saratoga Five Points Market & Deli has tested positive for COVID.

The employee was wearing a mask at all times, according to the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

But the department said people who visited the Saratoga Springs store while the employee was there should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and get a test.

It was a “low risk” exposure, according to the department.

The employee could have exposed customers during the following times:

Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.