You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga County warns of COVID exposure at 5 Points Market & Deli
0 comments

Saratoga County warns of COVID exposure at 5 Points Market & Deli

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Five Points Maret & Deli

An employee at Five Points Market & Deli, who wore a mask at all times, has tested positive for coronavirus.

 Courtesy photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS – An employee at the Saratoga Five Points Market & Deli has tested positive for COVID.

The employee was wearing a mask at all times, according to the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

But the department said people who visited the Saratoga Springs store while the employee was there should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and get a test.

It was a “low risk” exposure, according to the department.

The employee could have exposed customers during the following times:

  • Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren County person dies of COVID
Local

Warren County person dies of COVID

An assisted-living facility resident has died after being hospitalized in critical condition, in the first COVID death of a Warren County resident since May 30.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News