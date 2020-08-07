Saratoga County warns of COVID exposure at 5 Points Market & Deli and Burger King

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS – An employee at the Saratoga Springs Five Points Market & Deli has tested positive for COVID.

An employee at the Burger King in Halfmoon has tested positive too.

Both employees were wearing a mask at all times, according to the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

But the department said people who visited either location while the employee was there should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and get a test.

Both were a “low risk” exposure, according to the department.

The Five Points Market & Deli employee could have exposed customers during the following times:

Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Burger King employee could have exposed customers during the following times:

Wednesday, July 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.