Early voting starts Saturday!

Every voter gets to vote once, so if you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day. There is no way to cancel a ballot once it is submitted.

In Saratoga County, early voting will be at held in three locations: the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 465 Moe Road, Clifton Park; the Saratoga County Board of Elections Office, on the first floor of 50 W. High St., Ballston Spa; and Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Dr., Wilton. All voters can go to any of the three polling sites.

Voters will sign in using an electronic polling book, but will fill out a paper ballot and feed it into a ballot scanner machines in the same way that ballots are collected on Election Day. The ballots will be counted with all other ballots on Election Day.

Hours for early voting will be:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

