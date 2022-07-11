Saratoga County to fight monkeypox ahead of tourism season

Saratoga County will open a temporary clinic that will administer a new vaccine, JYNNEOS, to eligible people who may have had recent exposure to the monkeypox virus.

Held at the Saratoga County Department of Health offices at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa, the clinic will be open on Tuesday, July 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Wednesday, July 13, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The state Department of Health recently rolled out the new vaccine to select New York county clinics.

Warren County spokesperson Don Lehman said Monday that at this time, there is no indication that Warren County will receive any from the state in the near future.

There are currently no known cases of monkeypox in Saratoga and Warren counties, and the Saratoga clinic is a preemptive attempt to stop a potential outbreak ahead of its busy tourism season.

Of the 56,000 available doses nationwide, 8,195 have been allocated to New York, while 5,989 doses have been sent to New York City, where the outbreak is most focused.

The remaining 2,206 went to Rockland, Suffolk, Westchester, Nassau, Sullivan and Saratoga counties, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.

Saratoga County received 300 doses.

There is a limited supply of JYNNEOS, although state officials said Friday that more will be available in the coming weeks and months, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In tandem with the new vaccine rollout, the state Department of Health has launched a public education campaign on the latest information regarding monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection that usually does not lead to serious illness, although the current strain found in the U.S. can be cause painful symptoms and permanent scarring from the rash, according to state officials.

Anyone can get monkeypox, which is primarily spread through physical contact with people who have the infection, state officials said.

More information on monkeypox can be found here: health.ny.gov/monkeypox.

Those in need of a vaccine must make an appointment here: Saratoga County Department of Health Monkeypox Resource Center.