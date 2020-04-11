Saratoga County to appoint COVID-19 committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Preston Allen is creating COVID-19 committee to address the short-term and long-term needs based upon the growing number of cases in Saratoga County.

Northumberland Supervisor Bill Peck, chairman of the public safety committee, will lead this ad hoc committee of seven supervisors.

“We will ensure that our communities have adequate resources to combat this virus and continue to support the residents as we work together to flatten the curve,” Peck said in a news release.

The county has taken steps to reduce expenditures to only those that are mandated or related to maintain critical services including COVID-19 response efforts.

The committee will be in charge of identifying what financial challenges exist on both the expense and revenue sides of the operating budget and make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on what actions can be taken to address these challenges.

