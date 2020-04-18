Saratoga County starts poster contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

In Saratoga County, Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced a poster contest for students in K-12. The theme is “What Saratoga County First Responders Mean To Me.”

The goal, he said, is to provide a fun way for students to show the positive influence that first responders have had on the community as they work to stop the spread of coronavirus. The posters will help highlight their important work.

Any student in Saratoga County can participate. They should consider incorporating either the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Public Health, emergency medical services or fire departments in their poster.

The deadline is May 18. Posters, which can be of any size, should be mailed to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, New York, 12020, or emailed to sheriff@saratogacountyny.gov

Twelve winners will be invited to participate in an awards ceremony at an upcoming Saratoga County Board of Supervisors meeting.

All posters submitted will be placed on display in the public area of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and throughout the Saratoga County Municipal Building. The 12 winning posters will be placed on display in the supervisors board room, located in the county Municipal Building, 40 McMaster St., Ballston Spa.

Submissions should include the artist's first and last name, age, grade, school and an email or phone number.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0