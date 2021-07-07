Saratoga County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols near bridge where man drowned

HADLEY — Two weeks after a Lake Luzerne man drowned while swimming near the Rockwell Street Bridge, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced plans to increase patrols in the area.
The additional patrols are part of a broader effort between Saratoga and Warren counties to prevent individuals from trespassing and diving into the Hudson River from rocks located under the bridge, which connects the towns of Hadley and Lake Luzerne.
“Saratoga County is committed to implementing changes to the property in this area to limit accessibility to these sites where people have been seen engaging in dangerous and unlawful activity,” Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
It’s unclear what changes will be implemented to prevent trespassing in the area.
Numerous drownings have occurred in the area over the years, leading to a pair of lawsuits, and attempts by local governments to discourage trespassing in the area. The bridge connects Hadley and Lake Luzerne.
On June 26, Will Bennett, a 46-year-old Lake Luzerne resident, drowned while swimming in the area. Bystanders noticed he became distressed after jumping off rocks beneath the bridge, according to police.
“No trespassing” signs can be found throughout the area, but a worn-out footpath along private property on the Hadley side leads directly under the bridge.
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, asked individuals to stay away from the area and instead use one of the other public swimming locations throughout the region.
“Warren and Saratoga counties have been working to limit access to this area for years, and with our partners in Saratoga County, we will continue to review and enhance measures that are in place to halt trespassing and keep people away from the swirling waters of the river,” she said in a statement.
In January, the family of Ryan S. Taylor filed a notice of claim against Warren County for negligence. The family is seeking $15 million after the 36-year-old from Saratoga Springs drowned while swimming in the area last summer.
It's the second time a local government has been sued in relation to a drowning in the area.
The town of Lake Luzerne was sued in 1994 by the family of Steven Romero, an 18-year-old from Clifton Park who drowned in the vicinity of the bridge. The town was ordered to pay $5 million in damages after a lower court ruled in their family.
But the state’s Appellate Division overturned the decision in 2001, saying Romero “assumed the risk by” swimming in the area.
In addition to increased patrols, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report trespassing and talk with friends and family about the dangers of jumping at the site.
“We want to do everything we can to avoid loss of life,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a statement.
