Saratoga County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols near bridge where man drowned

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, asked individuals to stay away from the area and instead use one of the other public swimming locations throughout the region.

“Warren and Saratoga counties have been working to limit access to this area for years, and with our partners in Saratoga County, we will continue to review and enhance measures that are in place to halt trespassing and keep people away from the swirling waters of the river,” she said in a statement.

In January, the family of Ryan S. Taylor filed a notice of claim against Warren County for negligence. The family is seeking $15 million after the 36-year-old from Saratoga Springs drowned while swimming in the area last summer.

It's the second time a local government has been sued in relation to a drowning in the area.

The town of Lake Luzerne was sued in 1994 by the family of Steven Romero, an 18-year-old from Clifton Park who drowned in the vicinity of the bridge. The town was ordered to pay $5 million in damages after a lower court ruled in their family.