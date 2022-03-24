Saratoga County Sheriff's Office partners with OffenderWatch

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is partnering with OffenderWatch to offer a new and free family safety mobile app to keep children and families safe.

OffenderWatch is the nation's leading sex offender registry partner.

The Sheriff's Office announced the partnership on Wednesday and is offering the OffenderWatch App for free download on Android and iPhone smartphone devices. The app, which offers online safety information and tips for how to talk to children about sex offenders, will allow citizens to see registered sex offenders located near them or their family members.

They will also receive alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood.

"The safety of our community is one of the most important fundamental concerns we have as police officers," said Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo. "Our partnership with OffenderWatch provides our citizens with one more tool to keep them and their families safe."

Families will have the option to upgrade the app to a paid version, which will include additional features.

Mike Cormaci, president and co-founder of OffenderWatch, said that their mission is to help law enforcement protect their communities from sexual predators better.

"As predators continue to groom and solicit children online, we're helping law enforcement and families combat these efforts before it becomes a tragedy," he said.

The OffenderWatch App works as follows:

Parents who sign up for the OffenderWatch App download the app on their own smartphone and their child's android or iPhone device.

In the free version of the app, parents can see their child's location and the location of registered sex offenders.

Parents will receive notifications if a sex offender moves into their neighborhood.

For the paid version, the app also monitors the child's smartphone texts, emails, location and phone calls in the background without storing the child's messages or interfering with its use.

If a registered sex offender contacts the child, or the child lingers near the address of a sex offender the parent or guardian receives an instant notification.

From there, parents should ask their children about their smartphone activity or contact law enforcement to investigate.

Parents and guardians can download the app or learn more at communitynotification.com or OffenderWatch.com

