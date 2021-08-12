 Skip to main content
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office issues fraud alert
BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on alert for a potential fraud scheme.

The Sheriff's Office has received a number of complaints in recent days about a caller claiming to work for the department demanding people make gift card payments or face arrest for an unspecified warrant.

Anyone who receives the call should not provide any personal information and end the call immediately, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. 

“The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office will never telephone a resident or business and demand payment to avoid arrest,” the department said.

Those who receive the call should notify the Sheriff’s Office by calling 518-885-6761.

