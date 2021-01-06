Saratoga County Sheriff's Office: 12 people at party

WILTON — There were only about 12 people at the coronavirus superspreader party in Gansevoort that led to Glens Falls City Schools going virtual for two weeks, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reported.

However, the participants declined to be interviewed, the office said in a press release.

So far, 12 attendees of the party have tested positive. From them, six people who did not attend the party have also caught the virus, according to Warren County Health Services.

Warren County has only reported on positive cases involving Warren County residents. Given that the party happened in Saratoga County, it’s not clear how only 12 people could have attended, since presumably at least one partygoer lived at the house in Gansevoort.

Warren County Health Services had said that up to 50 people could have attended the party.

Saratoga County said that was not the case.

“Although it had been reported that this party may have been attended by upwards of 50 people, the Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation concluded that there were approximately 12 guests at the party,” the office said in a press release.

No one has been arrested at this time.