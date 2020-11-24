Saratoga County sheriff honors employees for saving dispatcher's life

BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo on Tuesday recognized three members of the department for helping to save the life of a dispatcher who suffered cardiac arrest.

The incident happened on Sept. 17. After noticing their colleague who was experiencing a medical issue, they used their training and teamwork skills to initiate CPR. They continued to perform life-saving measures until relieved by the paramedics of Community EMS, Zurlo said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The calmness demonstrated by these members during this event is amazing. To have an event as tragic as this ... happen in a working high-volume 911 center is a testament to their professionalism and dedication,” Zurlo said in a news release.

The following members were awarded with the agency Life Saving Award: Desk Sgt. Kurt Haas, Desk Officer Thomas Lundquist and Director Steven Gordon.

Desk Sgt. Leah Kane, Desk Sgt. Timothy Johnston and desk officers George Downs, Niklas Kaplan, Joshua Otten and William Cody Marshall were awarded Certificates of Merit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0