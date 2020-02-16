Saratoga County sheriff adds 6 new police dogs

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has added six new German Shepard police dogs to its force to assist with searches and explosives detection.

Four of the dogs will replace dogs that are retiring, and two additional dogs will be added to the department's force to help both in the public and in the county jail.

* Deputy Nikki Voegler will be the department's first female canine handler, working with canine Neeka to work in explosives detection and tracking.

* Deputy Nic Denno will work with a new dog named Taylor to specialize in drug detection and searching. Taylor is named after Private First Class David "Taylor" Miller, an Army soldier from Wilton who died in Afghanistan in 2010.

* Deputy C.J. Brownell will work with Johnny, a dog named after retired sheriff's Investigator John Brown, who died in 2017.

* Deputy Crien Salton will handle Flash, named after the late retired sheriff's deputy William "Flash" Marshall, who died in 2018 after a 33-year career.

* Officer Adam Potter will work with canine Riker in the county jail.

* Deputy Robert Whipple will handle J.D., a dog named after his father, John D. Whipple, who was an ardent supporter of the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office will now have eight canines and handlers.

