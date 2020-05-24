Saratoga County reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Statewide, the number of deaths has dipped below 100. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his press conference from Jones Beach on Long Island on Sunday that the state has finished “Chapter 1” in dealing with the emergency and stabilizing the health crisis.

The state, he said, is now on “Chapter 2,” reopening the regions of the state. “Chapter 3,” he said, is rebuilding and recreating the economy.

“I don’t believe this economy just bounces back,” Cuomo said. “I don’t believe it’s going to be enough to just go back to where the economy was. Too many small businesses have closed.”

The government will have to work with the private sector and businesses to jump-start the economy, he said, suggesting new airports, improving mass transit, rebuilding roads and bridges. He also suggested new technology for education and more telemedicine.

“When we finish getting through this, which we are, we have to start talking about building back better,” Cuomo said. “Not just building back, building back better.”

The Mid-Hudson region is on track to open on Tuesday. Long Island is on track to start reopening on Wednesday, if the region can get number of deaths down and number of tracers up, Cuomo said.