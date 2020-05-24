Saratoga County reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Saratoga County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county’s total cases to 458.
Four people remain hospitalized in Saratoga County and the number of deaths remained at 15.
Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reminded residents about the importance of practicing good hand washing for at least 20 seconds before preparing food or eating, and after using the bathroom, coughing or sneezing.
Saratoga County also encouraged its residents to make driveway chalk art to thank veterans and honor Memorial Day.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in Warren, Saratoga, Essex or Washington counties Sunday.
Warren County confirmed one new COVID-19 case in the community Sunday, for a total of 238 positive residents since the outbreak began.
Of those positive cases, 115 involved residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living facilities and 112 in the community.
Three Warren County residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning. All three are considered moderately ill.
One Warren County resident in a nursing home is considered in critical condition.
- Warren County has had 30 residents die from COVID-19 infections. Twenty of those were in nursing homes, while seven of the deaths took place in the hospital. One death was at an assisted-living facility and two were at private residences.
- Washington County reported no change in the number of cases, keeping steady at 194. The number of recoveries stayed the same at 172. No one was hospitalized.
- Essex County is not providing updates over the holiday weekend. They have 52 confirmed cases.
Statewide, the number of deaths has dipped below 100. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his press conference from Jones Beach on Long Island on Sunday that the state has finished “Chapter 1” in dealing with the emergency and stabilizing the health crisis.
The state, he said, is now on “Chapter 2,” reopening the regions of the state. “Chapter 3,” he said, is rebuilding and recreating the economy.
“I don’t believe this economy just bounces back,” Cuomo said. “I don’t believe it’s going to be enough to just go back to where the economy was. Too many small businesses have closed.”
The government will have to work with the private sector and businesses to jump-start the economy, he said, suggesting new airports, improving mass transit, rebuilding roads and bridges. He also suggested new technology for education and more telemedicine.
“When we finish getting through this, which we are, we have to start talking about building back better,” Cuomo said. “Not just building back, building back better.”
The Mid-Hudson region is on track to open on Tuesday. Long Island is on track to start reopening on Wednesday, if the region can get number of deaths down and number of tracers up, Cuomo said.
New York’s professional sports leagues were able to begin training camps Sunday. All veterinarian practices can open on Tuesday.
The governor encouraged philanthropies to donate to food banks.
“Everybody’s paid a high price for what we’ve gone through,” he said. “Some people have paid an extraordinarily high price. You have people who literally don’t have enough to eat. The demand on food banks has skyrocketed.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
