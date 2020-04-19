Saratoga County Public Health widens warning symptoms for essential workers

While the numbers of confirmed cases are rising, they are not overwhelming the local hospital system.

Overall, the state has passed the peak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Sunday’s press conference.

There are now 16,213 hospitalized throughout the state, down from a peak of 18,000 patients.

“If this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications are we are on a descent. Whether that descent continues depends on what we do,” Cuomo said.

But he noted that 1,300 new patients were hospitalized Saturday. That’s down from a peak of 3,400 new patients a day.

Six days ago, the state was losing 778 people to the virus every day. On Saturday, there were 507 deaths, including 33 residents in nursing homes.

But 1,300 new patients and 507 deaths was by no means a sign that the state could reopen, Cuomo said.

“It’s no time to get cocky,” he said. “We still have a long way to go.”

Upstate New York still represents only about 7% of the total coronavirus cases. But Cuomo is keeping a close eye on nursing homes.

“Nursing homes are still our number-one concern,” he said. “Nursing homes are the optimum feeding ground for this virus. It can just spread like fire through dry grass.”

