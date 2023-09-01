BALLSTON SPA – The Saratoga Board of Supervisors voted to initiate a pilot apprenticeship program for any county-owned construction projects valued at $3 million or more.

“They are now going to be required to have apprenticeship requirements which are going to be based on the New York State Department of Labor law,” Board of Supervisors chair Todd Kusnierz said during the Moreau Town board meeting Tuesday Aug. 29.

In accordance with New York Labor Law 816-b, counties and other government entities may require contractors on public construction projects to provide apprenticeship training programs.

The new program will require contractors looking to bid on large-scale government contracts throughout the county to offer on-site learning experiences for skilled laborers during the course of the project.

“Apprenticeship programs, through supervised training and education, develop skilled craftsmen and help meet the increasing needs for such workers, while providing residents the opportunity to develop marketable skills, and thereby foster the local and regional economy,” the resolution says. It passed unanimously at the Saratoga County Board of Supervisor’s meeting Aug. 15.

On Tuesday Kusnierz explained that most counties in the state set the bid cap at $250,000, but since the added expense of an apprenticeship program can be cost-prohibitive, the threshold was raised to apply to companies in a larger budget bracket.

“The county’s thinking on this was that we also want to protect our small businesses so we increased the threshold to $3 million,” he said.

The new policy will apply to contracts bid for the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, or demolition of any building, facility or physical structure of any kind, owned, operated and maintained by the County of Saratoga.

Officials added a clause that would allow applicable projects to move forward without the apprenticeship program if for some reason the funding source forbids the use of an apprenticeship program. They added this clause as a “just in case” measure, but they did not think it would be used.

The requirement does not apply to privately owned contracts.

The program will start with contracts bid on or after Jan. 1, 2024 and run through Dec. 31, 2025.