Saratoga County police reform report submitted

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga County Compliance Group has submitted its recommendations for police reform, but the group stopped short of listing specific changes that should be made.
Instead, the group suggested various law enforcement agencies reconsider certain actions and examine the possibility of some changes.
The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors will now have a month to consider the report and decide whether to adopt any of the recommendations. All counties were required to come up with police reform plans by April 1, according to an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year.
The Board of Supervisors will take written comment on the recommendations until Friday. Comments can be sent to publiccomment@saratogacountyny.gov or mailed to Clerk of the Board, Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, 40 McMaster St., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020.
One of the main criticisms of local law enforcement raised during the Compliance Group’s work involved the opposing protests near Congress Park on July 30.
At the time, organizers from All Of Us said they were shot at with pepper balls. Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commission Robin Dalton denied that, writing on Facebook the next day: “NO tear gas or rubber bullets were used by the Saratoga Springs Police Department during last night’s protest.”
However, the Compliance Group’s report said that the chief of police authorized the use of “pepper projectiles.”
Comments submitted to the Compliance Group complained about the way law enforcement handled the dueling protests, Back the Blue and groups representing Black Lives Matter and All Of Us. They said the police had become too “militarized” and did not use de-escalation methods well before turning to choices like intimidation and non-lethal projectiles. In particular, people pointed to a “tank” that the county Sheriff’s Office brought to the protests.
It is an armored vehicle designed to be resistant to mines and ambushes, neither of which seemed likely in Saratoga Springs. The Compliance Group noted that it is not actually a “tank,” because it has no external weapons, only armor. However, the group recommended that law enforcement consider the effect the vehicle could have on the public and whether it could “chill” free speech.
“Accordingly, the Compliance Group believes that the sheriff should examine whether methods exist to use equipment with military appearances where necessary to control public disruption and protect lives, but in a manner that reduces the possibility of instilling fear or apprehension on the part of citizens engaging in legitimate public assembly and speech,” the group wrote in one of its 10 recommendations.
The groups also recommended that the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office “explore the development a body camera and in-car video program.”
Like all of the recommendations, the proposal was not specifically for the addition of body cameras, but that they be considered.
On de-escalation, the group recommended that the Sheriff’s Office “study” types of trainings and find the most effective way to get deputies to use de-escalation more often, as well as ways to address unconscious bias that might cause them to treat certain people better than others.
The group also supported the idea of setting up a Professional Standards Office to look into complaints.
“The Compliance Group determined that it would be appropriate for the sheriff to explore the feasibility of creating a separate position or group within the Sheriff’s Office that would be given responsibility and autonomy to investigate complaints, review policies and audit agency performance,” the group wrote in one recommendation.
Saratoga Peace Alliance member Linda LeTendre said the report was worthless and that the Alliance would “hit the streets” to protest it.
“There’s nothing of any substance in there, when you read the report. No one has made a decision,” she said.
She felt the Compliance Group was saying, in the report, “We’re going to do the least amount that we have to do to comply with this.”
LeTendre had proposed that the Compliance Group require every law enforcement agency to complete a background check on every officer to see if they were ever a member of a white supremacy group. She noted that the FBI reported, years ago, that white supremacist groups had “infiltrated” law enforcement throughout the country.
“If you were ever a member of the KKK or any other white supremacist group, you don’t get to be a police officer,” LeTendre said.
That proposal didn’t make it into the Compliance Group’s final report.
She also said they should stop using the armored tank-like vehicle.
That vehicle is designed to intimidate people, she said.
“It’s, ‘We’ll show these people,’” she said. “Those things do not reduce violence, they incite it. It’s fascism. Let’s call it what it is.”
Other people asked the Compliance Group to gather demographics on people who were stopped by police, and for more detail on carotid holds, which are allowed when “deadly force is authorized.” They questioned the wisdom of that policy.
Some people complained that a community survey sent out by the group was essentially useless, because it required people to read lengthy policy and procedure documents and then mainly asked yes or no questions about them.
The Compliance Group acknowledged those criticisms, saying it had been difficult to work within the restrictions of not holding in-person meetings during the pandemic.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.