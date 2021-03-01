Saratoga County police reform report submitted

She felt the Compliance Group was saying, in the report, “We’re going to do the least amount that we have to do to comply with this.”

LeTendre had proposed that the Compliance Group require every law enforcement agency to complete a background check on every officer to see if they were ever a member of a white supremacy group. She noted that the FBI reported, years ago, that white supremacist groups had “infiltrated” law enforcement throughout the country.

“If you were ever a member of the KKK or any other white supremacist group, you don’t get to be a police officer,” LeTendre said.

That proposal didn’t make it into the Compliance Group’s final report.

She also said they should stop using the armored tank-like vehicle.

That vehicle is designed to intimidate people, she said.

“It’s, ‘We’ll show these people,’” she said. “Those things do not reduce violence, they incite it. It’s fascism. Let’s call it what it is.”

Other people asked the Compliance Group to gather demographics on people who were stopped by police, and for more detail on carotid holds, which are allowed when “deadly force is authorized.” They questioned the wisdom of that policy.