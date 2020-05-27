Saratoga County offers resources for businesses to aid in reopening

Seventy-four people died from COVID-19 infections in the state Tuesday. On Monday, 73 people died.

The governor held his press conference from Washington, D.C., where he had met with President Donald Trump regarding funding for state and local governments. Cuomo said the coronavirus should not be political.

“We’re fighting a virus. The virus is not a Democratic virus, it’s not a Republican virus,” Cuomo said. “It’s a virus, and viruses respond to science and science is about facts and about numbers.”

States are responsible for the reopening, testing, tracing and health care systems, he said, but the federal government has a role to play as well.

“The federal government has to do its part as we work our way through this crisis,” Cuomo said. “And there cannot be a national recovery if the state and local governments are not funded. That is a fact.”

Cuomo criticized the “hyper-partisan Washington environment,” calling it “toxic” for the country.

“We have to get to a point,” he said, “if only for a moment, if only for a moment, if only for a moment in response to a national crisis, where we say, it’s not red and blue. It’s red, white and blue. It’s the United States, and we’re going to act that way.”

