SARATOGA — A Malta man was charged with felony criminal contempt Tuesday night after what police records described as a "domestic dispute" at a home in the town of Saratoga, records show.

James Sears, 36, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and non-criminal harassment, according to the State Police public information website.

The charges allege he violated an order of protection.

He was arraigned and released pending prosecution in court.

