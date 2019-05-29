WILTON — A man from Porter Corners died Wednesday morning when a motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck on Ballard Road, according to police.
Jason M. Greenhalgh, 34, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center after the 9:09 a.m. crash at the intersection of Ballard and Gurn Springs roads, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Greenhalgh was headed southeast on Ballard when his 2009 Honda motorcycle hit a pickup truck that was crossing Ballard from Gurn Springs Road, police said.
The driver of the Toyota pickup, Martin J. Petteys, 47, of Wilton, was taken to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation.
Police said the investigation was ongoing later Tuesday. No tickets have been issued.
