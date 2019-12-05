{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A former Saratoga County man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with his mother's death last year.

Richard Carr III, 28, was indicted on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an elderly, physically disabled or incompetent person in connection with the Jan. 29, 2019 death of 64-year-old Muriel Carr.

He is accused of failing to properly care for medical issues his mother had, which led to her death.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said she was brought to Saratoga Hospital the day before her death suffering from "open wounds that were infected, sepsis, hypothermia, bed sores and several other ailments."

An autopsy found that neglect of her medical issues played a part in her death. Richard Carr lived in Galway at the time.

Carr, who now lives in South Carolina, was extradited to Saratoga County earlier this week, and pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sent him to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

Sheriff's investigators Matthew Robinson and George Maxfield handled the case.

Ms. Carr had worked as a cashier at Walmart before her death, and was the mother of three adult children.

Carr faces up to 15 years in state prison on the manslaughter count.

