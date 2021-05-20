Saratoga County lowers youth big-game hunting age to 12

Saratoga County on Tuesday became one of the first counties in the state to lower the hunting age for big-game hunters from 14 to 12, effective this fall.

The lower hunting age — an effort to encourage a new generation of big-game hunters — was approved by the state Legislature and signed into law earlier this year, but with a provision that requires county legislatures to vote to adopt a local law to "opt-in" to allowing the lower hunting age.

While a Daily Gazette survey of local counties last month indicated that nearly all rural counties with established hunting traditions are expected to approve the change, most wouldn't be acting until after Saratoga County, where the approval process began in April.

Under the law, youths ages 12 and 13 will now be allowed to hunt deer and other big game using rifles, shotguns or muzzle-loading guns or crossbows, but only under the proper supervision of an experienced adult hunter. The youths also must be licensed, which requires them to have completed a hunter education course.

The state legislation stipulates that the lower age is a pilot program, to run through 2023 and then be evaluated. Counties have until Sept. 1 to opt in, though state officials hope for sooner action so the change can be included in state-issued hunting guides.