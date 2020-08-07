Saratoga County looks at potential COVID exposures

Saratoga County Public Health officials are trying to track down the source of multiple coronavirus cases in Warren and Saratoga counties.
Contact tracing is the key to stopping community spread. Warren County is also investigating, because some of the infected are Warren County residents but may have caught the virus in Saratoga County. As of Friday, no one else has been infected in connection with the previous possible exposures in Saratoga County, Warren County Health Services said.
In the meantime, Saratoga County announced that employees at two stores have tested positive for coronavirus, and health officials are encouraging customers to get tested even though they described the incidents as “low risk” exposures.
An employee at the Saratoga Springs Five Points Market & Deli has tested positive for COVID.
An employee at the Burger King in Halfmoon has tested positive, too.
Both employees were wearing a mask at all times, according to the Saratoga County Public Health Department.
But the department said people who visited either location while the employee was there should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and get a test.
The Five Points Market & Deli employee could have exposed customers during the following times:
- Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The Burger King employee could have exposed customers during the following times:
- Wednesday, July 29 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, July 30 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 31 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported that a family member of a person who tested positive for coronavirus has now caught the virus too, for a total of 282 confirmed cases since March. The person is mildly ill and had been quarantined because of their relative’s infection. A total of eight people are still sick in the county, but only one is hospitalized. That person is described as moderately ill, having made progress after being critically ill last week.
- Washington County reported no new cases. One person is still ill, and not hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported seven people tested positive, for a total of 785 confirmed cases. No one new has recovered, leaving the county at a total of 699 recoveries. There are 69 people still sick, three of whom are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Hadley resident is sick, as well as one Moreau resident, one Northumberland resident, two residents of the town of Saratoga and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases and no one sick.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 24 new cases Thursday, 0.7% of those tested. The largest number of cases was in Albany County, with eight, a positive test rate of 1.1%. Warren County also had a positive test rate of 1.1%, just above the goal of 1%. Every other county in the region was well below 1%.
- Statewide, 714 people tested positive Thursday, 1% of those tested. There were 579 people hospitalized with coronavirus and five people died.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Saratoga Hospital reported two.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo highlighted the statewide figures as he said that schools can reopen with in-person classes next month. He noted that cases, hospitalizations and deaths have gone down since the state began to slowly reopen this summer.
"So that is all great news, especially when you consider what's going on all around us," he said in a conference call. "You have increases not only all around the country but even in our region. Our numbers are great because we’re doing what we need to do."
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
