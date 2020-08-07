Saratoga County looks at potential COVID exposures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County Public Health officials are trying to track down the source of multiple coronavirus cases in Warren and Saratoga counties.

Contact tracing is the key to stopping community spread. Warren County is also investigating, because some of the infected are Warren County residents but may have caught the virus in Saratoga County. As of Friday, no one else has been infected in connection with the previous possible exposures in Saratoga County, Warren County Health Services said.

In the meantime, Saratoga County announced that employees at two stores have tested positive for coronavirus, and health officials are encouraging customers to get tested even though they described the incidents as “low risk” exposures.

An employee at the Saratoga Springs Five Points Market & Deli has tested positive for COVID.

An employee at the Burger King in Halfmoon has tested positive, too.

Both employees were wearing a mask at all times, according to the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

But the department said people who visited either location while the employee was there should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and get a test.