You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Saratoga County judge lambasts GOP over endorsement of opponent
0 comments

Saratoga County judge lambasts GOP over endorsement of opponent

{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Jensen Bergan

Saratoga County Family Court Judge Jennifer Jensen Bergan

One of Saratoga County's incumbent judges is not happy about how the county Republican Committee handled the endorsement process in her race.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Family Court Judge Jennifer Jensen Bergan harshly criticized the Saratoga County Republican Committee's chairman as she seeks re-election to a second 10-year term as judge.

Bergan, a Republican, is being challenged by lawyer Amy Knussman, and the Saratoga County Republican Committee endorsed Knussman over Bergan late last month. Bergan,a former Saratoga County Assistant district attorney, plans to seek a primary election for the Republican line.

Bergan lambasted Republican Committee Chairman Carl Zeilman, saying that Zeilman steered the endorsement to Knussman, who Bergan said was a "neighbor" and personal friend of his. Bergan called it an "unfair and rigged" process.

Bergan claimed that contact information for committee members was withheld from her, but not from Knussman. She said the committee also broke from past practices in opting to endorse a non-judge over an experienced lawyer and judge

Bergan, who was a lawyer in private practice in Glens Falls becuase she became a prosecutor in Saratoga County, said she has a "stellar" record as a judge, which included appointment as an acting Supreme Court justice two years after being elected, and presides over youth and domestic violence courts.

Zeilman did not return a phone call for comment Wednesday afternoon. However, he told the Times-Union of Albany that Bergan's claims were "baseless" and Knussman that met with Republican Committee members before the endorsement meeting while Bergan did not.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed
Local

After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed

  • 7 min to read

The story behind the missing Baby Whale submarine on Lake George has been a mystery for decades. Now, a 73-year-old local man — a young teenager in 1960 — has decided to use this story to confess to stealing the sub and sinking it and to explain why.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News