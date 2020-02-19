Saratoga County judge lambasts GOP over endorsement of opponent

One of Saratoga County's incumbent judges is not happy about how the county Republican Committee handled the endorsement process in her race.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Family Court Judge Jennifer Jensen Bergan harshly criticized the Saratoga County Republican Committee's chairman as she seeks re-election to a second 10-year term as judge.

Bergan, a Republican, is being challenged by lawyer Amy Knussman, and the Saratoga County Republican Committee endorsed Knussman over Bergan late last month. Bergan,a former Saratoga County Assistant district attorney, plans to seek a primary election for the Republican line.

Bergan lambasted Republican Committee Chairman Carl Zeilman, saying that Zeilman steered the endorsement to Knussman, who Bergan said was a "neighbor" and personal friend of his. Bergan called it an "unfair and rigged" process.

Bergan claimed that contact information for committee members was withheld from her, but not from Knussman. She said the committee also broke from past practices in opting to endorse a non-judge over an experienced lawyer and judge